South Sudan plane carrying exam papers makes crash landing

A cargo plane chartered to deliver primary school exams in South Sudan made a crash landing Tuesday, but the five-person crew was safe and the papers were in hand, said an official.

The pilot overshot the runway in Agok in the Abyei Administrative Area-a disputed area between South Sudan and Sudan-Kuol Diem Kuol, Abyei administrator, confirmed to Anadolu Agency

He said that the accident damaged one wing of the aircraft.

The plane left Juba on Tuesday for Bentiu and was set to travel to Rumbek to deliver examination papers.

Education officials said the crash will not disrupt the distribution of exams to all parts of the country for the tests beginning Feb. 14.

Several planes have crashed in recent years in South Sudan, a country emerging from a ruinous civil war that broke out in 2013, two years after it gained independence from Sudan.

A cargo plane crashed near Juba International Airport last November, leaving five people dead.