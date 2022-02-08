Putin says he hopes Ukraine situation can be resolved peacefully

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped the situation around Ukraine could eventually be resolved peacefully and that he saw no alternative to the existing Minsk peace accords to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after talks in Moscow, Putin said that Ukraine had to comply with the steps outlined in the Minsk agreements reached in 2014 and 2015.

"As for the Minsk agreements - whether they are alive or have any prospects or not - I believe that there is simply no other alternative (to them)," Putin said.

COULD FORM BASIS TO MOVE FORWARD

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps.

The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion.

In a joint news conference after the talks, Putin said that a number of Macron's ideas concerning security were realistic and that the two would talk again once Macron had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's leadership.

"A number of his ideas, proposals, which are probably still too early to talk about, I think it is quite possible to make the basis of our further joint steps," he said.

"We have agreed that after his trip to the Ukrainian capital we will call each other again and exchange views on this matter," he said.

Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, stirring fears that Moscow may be planning to invade. Russia has dismissed those fears.

He stressed that Russia would do everything to find compromises on security in Europe that would suit everyone.

In a joint news conference after talks with his French counterpart, Putin said there would be no winners should European countries be drawn into a military conflict with Russia in the event Ukraine joins NATO and tries to retake Crimea.

Putin said that Russia would keep trying to obtain answers from the West to its main security demands even though he said the United States and NATO had "bypassed" them in formal responses they sent to Moscow last month.

"The impression is that we didn't even raise these questions, they simply bypassed them," he said, referring to responses sent by the United States and NATO on Jan. 26.

"We see political clichés there, and proposals on some secondary issues. I do not think that this is where our dialogue ends. Now we will formulate an answer, our vision, and send it to Washington and Brussels," he said.

He said the U.S. and NATO ideas, while not addressing Russia's primary concerns, could still be discussed.

Washington and NATO have said some of Russia's demands, including barring Ukraine from ever joining NATO, are "non-starters", but they are ready to talk to Moscow about arms control and confidence-building measures.

He said it was important to find a way out of the situation over Ukraine and that dialogue was not over.

MALI

Putin also added that the Russian state had nothing to do with Russian military contractors working in Mali, adding that the African country had the right to work with private Russian firms.

He said there were no complaints from Mali over the Russian military contractors' activity in the country. France is strongly opposed to mercenary activity there.

French President Emmanuel Macron, asked about an assertion from Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin has nothing to do with Russian military contractors in Mali, said: "The president's answer was clear."

But the French leader, speaking after talks with Putin in Moscow that focussed on the Ukraine crisis, did not say if he believed the Russian leader's assertion about the contractors.

POINTS OF CONVERGENCE

French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow that creating a new security architecture in Europe should not be done by cancelling states' right to join the NATO alliance.

Macron said that he had found points of convergence over the Ukraine crisis, even while differences remained.

He, speaking after hours of talks in Moscow with Russia's Vladimir Putin, stressed that he was sure that ramping up diplomatic contacts over the Ukraine stand-off will produce results.

"Together … I'm sure we will get a result, even if it's not easy," Macron said.