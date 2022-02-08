Kremlin confirms that the Russian troops will leave Belarus once training exercise are done

Russian troops are set to leave Belarus as soon as they complete joint military manoeuvres there, says Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.



"For those of you following this closely, no one ever said that Russian troops were going to stay on Belarusian territory," said the spokesperson in comments carried by the Interfax news agency.



The Kremlin has moved significant numbers of personnel and supplies to Minsk for the training, due to start on Thursday, raising Western worries that Moscow is preparing an invasion of Ukraine.



