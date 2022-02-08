Germany, USA working jointly on Russia - Scholz

Germany and the United States have been working closely together to ensure sanctions can be imposed quickly on Russia in the event of a fresh attack on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"It will have very high costs for Russia," Scholz said in a joint news briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

He added that Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust.

"There is no doubt in America's mind that Germany is an incredibly reliable ally," Biden said.

He stressed that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

Biden also added that Americans who are in Ukraine, aside from U.S. diplomats, should leave the country because of the threat of invasion from Russia.

Biden spoke to reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the two met in the White House, mainly discussing the tensions over Russia's troop buildup near its border with Ukraine.

Biden said he would hate to see Americans caught in the cross-fire in the event of an invasion.

He reiterated that there is still a diplomatic off-ramp for Russia in the standoff over Ukraine.

Biden and European allies have been warning Russia will face stiff economic penalties if Moscow goes ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, said that the country is prepared to continue to provide a large amount of funding for the economic stabilization of Ukraine.

"We provide a very, very large part of the financial support for Ukraine," said Scholz, noting that Germany had provided about $2 billion to the country.

"We are prepared to continue to make this contribution."