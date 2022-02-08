Further Covid containment measures lifted in Austria

Further coronavirus-related restrictions are being lifted in Austria.



From Saturday onwards, there will no longer be a cap on the number of people that can attend events, provided that the visitors are recovered or vaccinated, the government announced on Tuesday.



It was already clear that from February 12, the so-called 2G rule would be phased out in the retail sector and in museums, so access will no longer be limited to vaccinated and recovered people.



In addition, entry to hairdressing salons will now be allowed for the unvaccinated, although only with a negative test, it said.



"Omicron, unlike previous coronavirus waves, does not currently pose an acute threat to our health care system," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.



The situation in hospitals in general and intensive care units is stable, he said. The seven-day incidence rate in Austria currently stands at about 2,600 per 100,000 inhabitants.



