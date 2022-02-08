Coronavirus demonstrations held again in many German cities

In many German cities, numerous people took to the streets again on Monday evening in connection with the anti-coronavirus measures imposed by the central and state governments.



According to initial police reports, the demonstrations remained peaceful for the most part.



In the state of Thuringia, a total of about 20,000 people took to the streets, according to police. In Gera, Gotha and Altenburg, about 2,000 people demonstrated. The protests were directed either against coronavirus policies or the opponents of the measures.



Initially, no major incidents were reported. Only in Jena was pepper spray used to block a march. In Thuringia, a total of 87 gatherings took place, most of which were not registered.



In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, according to the police, about 8,000 participants took part in the protests against the anti-coronavirus measures, slightly less than in previous weeks. In total, the police there secured actions in about 25 cities.



At almost all protest events, the already decided compulsory vaccination for people in the health professions as well as a possible general compulsory vaccination were particularly criticized.



"We work with heart, not with compulsory vaccination" was written on banners in Neubrandenburg. There were also counter-actions in numerous cities.



In the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg, too, thousands of people demonstrated against the coronavirus policies. In Pforzheim, a police spokesperson reported about 2,500 demonstrators.



In Bavaria in the south-east of the country, protests against the measures took place in dozens of cities. In Augsburg, according to initial police reports, about 1,200 people gathered, in Nuremberg about 1,000.



