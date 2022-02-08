AMERICAN GENERAL: DAESH [ISIS] REMAINS A THREAT DESPITE RINGLEADERS DEATH

News World American general: Daesh [ISIS] remains a threat despite ringleader's death

"No, I do not believe it has been done away with. I think that threat will be with us for a long time,” General Kenneth F McKenzie -- Commander of the United States forces in the Middle East (CENTCOM) -- told the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.

The Daesh [ISIS] extremist group remains a threat even after the death of its leader during a raid by US forces last week, General Kenneth F McKenzie, Commander of the United States forces in the Middle East (CENTCOM), said in an interview published on Tuesday.



The United States said that the Daesh leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, detonated an explosive vest he was wearing as US forces approached, killing himself and his family, during an overnight raid in Syria's north-western Idlib province.



The Daesh leader's death "makes it hard for them to coordinate their activities across the globe. And certainly, while regional aspects of ISIS will remain, it will be harder for them to coordinate their activities across continents," he said during an official visit to the UAE.



The US wants to contain the group's threat "locally and regionally@ and is concerned about the group's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Daesh-Khorasan, he added.



Daesh [ISIS] took control of large swathes of neighbouring Iraq in mid-2014 and shortly afterwards proclaimed a caliphate that also included regions in Syria.



The radical militia has been declared militarily defeated in both countries, but it remains active and has repeatedly unleashed attacks.







