Turkey reports over 96,500 new coronavirus cases reported over 96,500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry confirmed 96,514 infections, 236 related deaths, and 83,274 recoveries over the past day. As many as 432,131 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 143.12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.50 million people have received a first jab, while over 52.53 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 25.68 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.74 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 395.77 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.