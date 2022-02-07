Russia, France have common security concerns in Europe - Putin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron began talks in Moscow on Monday in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, a live broadcast showed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the start of their meeting in the Kremlin that Moscow and Paris had common concerns over the security situation in Europe.

Putin also told Macron that he saw the French authorities made efforts to solve security issues in Europe, including in the Ukraine crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Europe and Russia both needed a "useful" response to end the standoff over Ukraine.

"A useful response is a response that of course allows us to avoid war and to build bricks of trust, stability, visibility", Macron told Putin during talks in the Kremlin on the Ukraine crisis, without elaborating.