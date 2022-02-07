Northern Cyprus' premier offers resignation, new government to be formed

In the wake of early elections and ahead of the formation of a new government, the Turkish Cypriot premier on Monday offered his resignation to Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Faiz Sucuoğlu offered his resignation online, as Tatar last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Tatar told Sucuoğlu that his health will not interfere with efforts to form a new government and that on Tuesday he will give Sucuoğlu, who leads the National Unity Party (UBP), the task of forming the government.

The ruling UBP came in first in the early elections held on Jan. 24, securing 24 seats in the 50-member parliament.

Tatar also wished success to all the deputies sworn into parliament earlier in the day and voiced hope for a stable government that will serve the people of Northern Cyprus.

Sucuoğlu later said they offered the resignation of the UBP-DP coalition government that they formed last November.

Saying that the current government will continue to serve until a new government is formed, Sucuoğlu added: "Our main focus is stability. We also stressed political and economic stability before the election."

ELECTION RESULTS

According to election officials, the UBP got 39.54% of the vote in last month's election, followed by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) with 32.04%, Democrat Party (DP) with 7.41%, Rebirth Party (YDP) with 6.39%, and People's Party (HP) with 6.68%.

With the results, the UBP gets 24 seats in the 50-member parliament, and the CTP 18 seats, DP and HP three seats apiece, and YDP two seats.