Four bodies found after small plane crash east of Reykjavik

Published February 07,2022

The bodies of four people have been located in a lake in Iceland after a small tourist plane crashed.



However, bad weather forced rescue crews to postpone efforts to recover the bodies from Lake Thingvallavatn, east of Reykjavik, on Sunday evening.



A storm was approaching and the police said that divers' safety could not be guaranteed.



The bodies were found near the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared without trace on Thursday, according to RÚV radio station.



An Icelandic pilot was flying the three foreign tourists on a sightseeing trip, the report said.



Hundreds of emergency responders joined a large-scale search operation and finally found the aircraft during the weekend.



The recovery operation to remove the plane wreckage has also yet to begin.



South Iceland Police Chief Oddur Árnason said it was not yet absolutely certain that the remains were the four men who had been on board the plane, RÚV said.



It also remains unclear where the tourists are from. They were said to be from Belgium, the Netherlands and the US, according to Morgunbladid newspaper.



The accident occurred some 40 kilometres east of Reykjavik.





