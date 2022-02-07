Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian soldiers in mediation effort

 Contact Us
Azerbaijan has released at least eight Armenian soldiers in an effort to facilitate new talks with France and the European Union on the border conflict between two central Asian countries.

Published February 07,2022
Azerbaijan announced on Monday that eight Armenian soldiers will be repatriated to their country.

According to Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the soldiers were detained on Nov. 16, 2021.

In return, Armenia should provide information about the Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers killed in the First Karabakh War and presumably buried in mass graves, it was stated.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the EU Council Charles Michel brought the situation of the Azerbaijani citizens lost in the First Karabakh War to the agenda in the quad video conference on Feb. 4. Pashinyan had promised to cooperate on this issue.