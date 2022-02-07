Australia to open border to vaccinated tourists from February 21

Australia announced Monday it will open its borders to vaccinated international tourists after almost two years.



Double-vaccinated tourists and all remaining visa holders will be allowed into Australia from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.



The country closed its border to all but citizens and permanent residents, with few exceptions, in March 2020.



A staggered border reopening started last year, with international students, working visa holders and backpackers welcomed back in stages.



"You must be double vaccinated to come to Australia," Morrison said. "That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it."



In a clear reference to the recent controversial and high-profile deportation of tennis player Novak Djokovic, Morrison said "events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message I think to everyone around the world that that is the requirement to enter into Australia."



Australia's states and territories have varying quarantine requirements and caps on international arrivals, which Morrison said would remain in place.



