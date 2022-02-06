Record number of serious Covid patients reported in Israel

Israel has registered a record number of serious Covid-19 cases, according to official figures released late Saturday.



A total of 1,229 patients seriously ill with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said Saturday evening.



That number had previously peaked on January 26, 2021 with around 1,185 seriously ill people.



Israeli hospitals are struggling to cope with demand. At the same time, however, there are signs that the Omicron wave is gradually breaking in Israel.



Coronavirus rules in the country are to be relaxed further from Monday.



According to the Health Ministry figures, 37,985 new corona cases were reported within 24 hours. On January 23, the number of new infections in Israel reached more than 85,000, a high since the pandemic began.



A total of 37,977 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Israel on Friday, the Health Ministry said further. The current total number of active cases in Israel is at 370,798.



The number of people in Israel who died from or with a coronavirus infection is 9,138, the ministry said.



