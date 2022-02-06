Large crowds again protest German Covid restrictions

Thousands of people again took part in demonstrations Saturday against Germany's pandemic containment measures.



In some cities, the protesters faced counter-demonstrators who approve of the government's approach.



In Freiburg in south-western Germany, around 4,000 people came together, a police spokesman told dpa.



A counter-demo tried to block the protest march. The police then led the demonstrators past the blockade and then broke it up.



In Karlsruhe, police reported about 2,000 demonstrators. In Stuttgart, several hundred people took to the streets in the city centre.



Numerous people also gathered in Düsseldorf to voice their criticism of coronavirus containment measures. Police estimated crowd size at around 4,600 participants.



But many in Düsseldorf followed a joint call from the CDU, Greens, SPD, FDP and the Left party "to show anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists the red card."



Rallies were also reported from Munich, Regensburg, Ingolstadt and Ansbach in Bavaria, according to police.



In Berlin, a few hundred people were counted at a registered meeting against coronavirus measures on Saturday afternoon.



Two other protest actions were registered in the capital, which were directed against the Covid regulations rules and compulsory vaccinations.



There were also counter-demonstrations in Berlin. In Brandenburg an der Havel, the police broke up an unregistered meeting.



