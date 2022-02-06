HUNDREDS DEMONSTRATE IN BRAZILIAN CITIES OVER CONGOLESE MANS KILLING

Demonstrations took place in several Brazilian cities on Saturday to protest against the brutal killing of an African refugee.



In Rio de Janeiro, hundreds met at a beach bar in the Barra da Tijuca district where the young Congolese man, Moïse Kabagambe, had worked.



He was beaten to death there by several people on January 24.



According to media reports citing Kabagambe's relatives, he was attacked when he demanded an outstanding wage payment for two days' work.



Three people have been arrested.



Other protests took place in São Paulo, Salvador, Brasília and Recife.



The demonstrators demanded justice for Kabagambe and denounced racism against black people.



Rio's city government announced that it would turn the kiosk where the beach bar was located into a memorial for Kabagambe and for African culture.



