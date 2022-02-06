German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again rejects sending arms to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again rejected the possibility of German arms deliveries to Ukraine on Sunday, telling the "Report from Berlin" TV programme that "we do not deliver to places in crisis and ... do not deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine."
Referring to former chancellor Angela Merkel's similar stance on the issue, he added: "That's what my predecessor did, and that was right. And it remains right."
Scholz emphasised that the majority of Germans see the issue in the same way, though he admitted that there were also many who felt strongly otherwise.
"But my obligation is to do what is in the interest of the German people and what is, in this case, yes, also the view of the citizens of our country."
The chancellor has been accused by fellow NATO members and partners in Eastern European - as well as by the US - of not putting enough pressure on Russia in the Ukraine crisis.