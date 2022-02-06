BUS CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 13 DEAD AND DOZENS INJURED IN INDONESIAS YOGYAKARTA PROVINCE

News World Bus crash leaves at least 13 dead and dozens injured in Indonesia's Yogyakarta province

Bantul regency police chief Ihsan told reporters that the bus had been going down a steep ramp at about 2 pm (0700 GMT) when the driver lost control of the vehicle. At least 13 people died and 34 others were injured when a bus rammed into a cliff in Indonesia's Yogyakarta province.

