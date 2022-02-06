BUS CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 13 DEAD AND DOZENS INJURED IN INDONESIAS YOGYAKARTA PROVINCE

Published February 06,2022
At least 13 people died and 34 others were injured when a bus rammed into a cliff in Indonesia's Yogyakarta province, an official said on Sunday.
Bantul regency police chief Ihsan told reporters that the bus had been going down a steep ramp at about 2 pm (0700 GMT) when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Citing survivors' witness accounts, Ihsan said the driver seemed to panic and was continuously shifting gear to reduce speed. "So there is an indication that the brake was not functioning," he added.
According to police, the driver was among those killed.
The bus had been carrying a group of people on a company outing from Sukoharjo, Central Java, and appeared to be heading down to Parangtritis Beach, police said.