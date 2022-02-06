Berlin-Hamburg train line closed for several days after fire

 Contact Us
Published February 06,2022
A train line between Germany's two biggest cities, the capital Berlin and the northern port city of Hamburg, is set to be closed until Wednesday after a fire.

Passengers should expect cancellations and delays, a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, there was a fire on part of the line in the state of Brandenburg outside the capital.

According to the spokesman, a cable shaft was on fire, which caused a malfunction in the safety system.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear.