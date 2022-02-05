Ukrainian president, European Council chief discuss Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the current situation around Ukraine over phone on Saturday.

"Discussed current situation around Ukraine and its de-escalation within all existing formats. We're making diplomatic efforts to restore peace and continue practical cooperation in all areas," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Michel said he "touched base" with Zelensky and "reaffirmed the EU's strong solidarity with Ukraine."

Russian forces in 2014 invaded the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean peninsula.

It is now said to have amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears that it could be planning another military offensive.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack and threatened Russia of "severe consequences."

Moscow, however, has denied it is preparing to invade Ukraine and said its troops are there for exercises.

World leaders have undertaken visits and held multiple phone exchanges in recent days in a bid to deescalate the tensions.

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently visited Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to travel to Moscow on Monday and Kyiv on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may also soon visit Turkey, which has offered to hold a Ukraine-Russia peace summit.