Iran calls U.S. steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

"The lifting of some sanctions can, in the true sense of the word, translate into their good will. Americans talk about it, but it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian -- Iran's top diplomat -- said in his remarks cited by ISNA news agency.

Published February 05,2022
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolahian said on Saturday that Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

US steps on lifting sanctions are "good but not enough", Iran's top diplomat said in a statement, hours after Washington announced it was waiving some sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme.

