TURKISH, UKRAINIAN FIRST LADIES LAUNCH AUDIO GUIDE PROJECT AT ST. SOPHIAS CATHEDRAL IN KYIV

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan on Thursday attended the launching of the audio guide project at St. Sophia Cathedral, one of the most important symbols of Kyiv that is registered under the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Saying that it is a great pleasure to visit the historic site via Turkish audio guide, Erdoğan expressed her happiness to be in Ukraine, which Turkey considers as "friends and fellows."

She also thanked her Ukrainian counterpart First Lady Olena Zelensky for her "warm hospitality."

Erdoğan hailed Zelensky's interest in the area of culture and commended the projects she had actualized in this field.

Citing the Ukrainian audio guide project launched last year at Dolmabahce Palace and Galata Tower in Istanbul as well as the Ephesus Ancient City and Cappadocia, Erdoğan noted that the Turkish audio guide service was entirely Zelensky's "discretion."

"This special approach to Turkish people greatly honored us. Knowing each other's culture and history is a sign of strengthening of our friendship bridges," Erdoğan added.

Turkey's First Lady further stated that she was informed about the great interest in learning the Turkish language in Ukraine. Erdoğan said such interest is an indicator of cultural rapprochement.