Japan’s virus cases top 3M

Japan's COVID-19 caseload has surged past 3 million, the latest figures released by the prime minister's office showed.

Japan daily cases rose to 104,470, surpassing 100,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, Kyodo News reported citing official figures.

Japan is undergoing the sixth wave of infections, driven by the omicron variant triggering intense anti-virus measures in at least 34 provinces.

The officials are mulling to expand the quasi-state of emergency to more provinces in an effort to stem spread of the infection.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a news conference Friday that he supported the recommendation of a government panel that children aged 2 or older should wear face masks at daycares.

The new advice for children should be "pushed forward," he said.

Last month, Japan had closed as many as 327 child care centers to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Takaji Wakita, head of experts advising the Health Ministry on its pandemic response, said: "For the situation to improve, Japan needs to take more steps to reduce infections among children and the elderly."

"The number of novel coronavirus cases is starting to decline among young generations, but unless we see a downtrend among children and elderly people, the overall figures will not decline," Wakita told a parliamentary session.