Climate activists block Berlin motorway for second time this week

Climate activists campaigning against food waste blocked parts of the A100 motorway that runs through Berlin early on Friday.



Activists said around 50 people took part in the stunt at various locations along the autobahn. Pictures showed people sitting on the asphalt with banners and discarded food strewn in front of them.



"The traffic is at a standstill," a spokeswoman for the group said.



A dpa reporter at the scene said some drivers became angry and honked their horns.



The police, however, did not comment on any traffic jams.



Under the banner "Save Food - Save Lives," the protesters already blocked motorways in Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart at the start of the week.



They are demanding a law against food waste and agricultural reform to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by farming. They refer to themselves as the "Uprising of the Last Generation."



