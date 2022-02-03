Priests should be allowed to marry, Munich archbishop tells newspaper

The Catholic Church needs to consider doing away with celibacy for priests, German Cardinal Reinhard Marx told the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.



"It would be better for everyone to create the possibility of having both celibate and married priests," he said, in comments that are to appear in the German newspaper's Thursday edition.



"For some priests, it would be better if they were married. Not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their lives and they wouldn't be so lonely.



"We have to guide this discussion."



Marx is the archbishop of Munich and Freising and commissioned a recently released report that highlighted a number of cases in which the Church did not seek legal action against priests accused of sexual abuse, including one involving Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



Marx was also accused in that report. Last year, he offered his resignation, saying the Church was "dead" at its centre following the claims, but that was rejected by the Vatican. Since then, Marx has called for reforms several times.



Catholic priests are required to be celibate, but that demand has come into question as sexual abuse scandals are revealed in country after country. Additionally, the demand for celibacy has depressed interest in the job, meaning many priests are older men with few younger priests entering the profession.



Marx called the practice of celibacy "precarious," but also refused to draw a link between the demand for celibacy and the multiple abuse cases.



"But this way of life and this grouping of men draws in people who are unsuited and who might not be mature," he said. "But sexuality is part of being human."



