Italy relaxes Covid-19 measures as it awaits first Paxlovid delivery

The head of Italy's programme to combat the coronavirus, General Francesco Figliuolo, announced that Italy would be taking delivery of the newly-approved Covid-19 treatment drug Paxlovid on Thursday.



Paxlovid was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) just a week ago, but Italy will begin to distribute some 11,200 doses across the country from Friday.



Paxlovid, produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, can be taken orally by patients at home, thus easing pressure on hospitals. The pill has been shown to be highly effective for people with pre-existing conditions, for whom trials have shown the chances of a serious Covid case are reduced by 89%.



Italy has signed a contract with Pfizer for the supply of 600,000 units of Paxlovid in total, which are to be made available over the rest of the year.



The announcement came a day after the Italian government announced it was relaxing its coronavirus restrictions for foreign visitors.



The country's Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday that unvaccinated foreigners will in future be allowed to stay in hotels and eat in restaurants even if they have not had Covid-19.



From now on, unvaccinated people will simply need to present a negative test.



The new rules particularly affect tourists and business travellers who have not been vaccinated with an EU-approved jab, for example those from Russia or China.



There have been complaints from the tourism industry that guests are able to enter the country unvaccinated by showing a negative test, but then being refused service in hotels and restaurants.



Ministers also decided that school classes will only be switched to remote learning when there are more than five positive Covid-19 cases - recently it has kicked in in cases of two infected children.



Vaccinated children are exempt from the rule, and are always allowed to attend school in person.



The Italian government also intends to indefinitely extend the green pass certificate for Italians who have had two doses of vaccine plus a booster or who have recovered from the virus.



