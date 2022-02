With 17,662 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, Greece's virus tally surpassed 2 million, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

With 106 more related deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 23,833, according to EODY.

As many as 547 new coronavirus patients were hospitalized, while 568 patients got admitted to intensive care units.

Over 68% of the country's estimated 11 million population is fully vaccinated.