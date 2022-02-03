German right-wing extremists spotted at European Covid-19 protests

Several individual German right-wingers have been spotted at coronavirus protests in other countries, according to Germany's Interior Ministry.



"The government has isolated knowledge of the participation of right-wing extremists in demonstrations against coronavirus policy in other European countries," the ministry said in a response to a written question from the Left party.



One example cited was employees of "Compact" magazine reporting from the ground at several rallies in other European countries, according to Interior State Secretary Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter.



The magazine is deemed a right-wing extremist endeavour by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.



In addition, individual participants at some of the rallies had ties to the far-right identitarian movement, according to the response obtained by dpa.



Martina Renner, the Left party's domestic policy spokeswoman who submitted the question, said the slogans and visuals at the protests resembled protests by the identitarian movement and anti-immigrant Pegida movement.



"I observe the same right-wing actors coming to the fore in demonstrations against coronavirus measures as those who dominated the protests against Germany's refugee policy in 2015," she said.



She said "racism, anti-Semitism, and hostility to democracy" were being spread.



Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said last week that right-wing extremists were increasingly exploiting public displeasure over coronavirus containment measures for their own purposes.



