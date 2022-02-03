Erdoğan criticizes West for turning blind eye to refugee deaths

Commenting on the incident, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed the European Union's border protection agency Frontex for cooperating with Greece and turning a blind eye to the deaths of migrants.

"Frontex is a useless EU organization that does nothing but provide assistance to Greece, which lets migrants die at sea, borders," Erdoğan told reporters in a news conference on Thursday before heading to Ukraine.

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced the deaths of the irregular migrants, who had been among migrants "pushed back" by Greek border forces and stripped of their clothes and shoes.

TURKEY-UKRAINE RELATIONS

Erdoğan noted that this visit would be especially significant as Turkey and Ukraine mark their 30th year of diplomatic relations on Thursday.

"We'll discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations during our meetings. We'll also exchange views on important regional and international issues on our common agenda," said Erdoğan.

Serious progress has been made in Turkey's relations with Ukraine in recent years, especially in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, and the defense industry, said Erdoğan.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey hosted more than 2 million Ukrainian visitors last year, Erdoğan said.

Last year, the two countries' bilateral trade volume increased by nearly 60% compared to 2020, reaching $7.5 billion.

Erdoğan said Turkey is taking firm steps towards its target of raising the trade volume to $10 billion.

The Turkish president also said he would pay special attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatars, which is one of the main elements of bilateral relations with Ukraine and will be at the top of the agenda during Thursday's meetings in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"I believe our talks in Kyiv will contribute significantly to the strengthening of bilateral relations with Ukraine," said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan departed from Turkey on Thursday to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Turkish president will hold a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky after an official welcoming ceremony at the Mariinsky Palace.

Later, Erdoğan is expected to attend the 10th meeting of the two countries' bilateral High-Level Strategic Council.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan and Zelensky are expected to sign various agreements and address a joint news conference in Kyiv.

Erdoğan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, and the head of Defense Industries Presidency, İsmail Demir.

ISRAELI PRESIDENT HERZOG TO VISIT TURKEY

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will pay an official visit to Turkey in March, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a trip to Ukraine, Erdoğan said Herzog's expected visit to Turkey would happen "in mid-March."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also come to Turkey on an official visit after visiting China, Erdoğan added.

Putin's visit to China is scheduled for Friday.

Commenting on the recent rise in tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey is "closely following" developments.

"On every platform, we voice Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," added the Turkish leader.

Erdoğan urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and engage in dialogue to ensure peace in the region.

Underlining the need to resolve disputes peacefully and on the basis of international law, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's readiness to do its part to establish an atmosphere of peace and trust in the region.

Ukraine and Russia have been locked in conflict since hostilities in the eastern Donbas region broke out in 2014 after Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia has also recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

Moscow has denied it is preparing to invade and said its troops are there for exercises.