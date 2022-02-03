Chinese president says Beijing 'ready' as Winter Olympics open

is ready to deliver the world's "most splendid" winter games, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday as Beijing opened for Winter Olympics.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi told the opening session of the 139th International Olympics Committee (IOC) in Beijing.

"China will do its best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, and act on the Olympic motto 'Faster, Higher, Stronger ― Together,'" the Chinese president said in a brief video message to IOC delegates who have gathered in Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games kicked off on Wednesday with an opening ceremony set for Friday, which will see the attendance of around 31 world leaders, including heads of states, governments and multi-national organizations.

Beijing Olympic Games will continue until Feb. 20, when the medal games and closing ceremony will take place.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries will compete in this year's Winter Olympics.

Beijing is the only world city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. The Chinese capital hosted the summer games in 2008.

"The world today, under the combined impact of changes unseen in a hundred years and a once-in-a-century pandemic, is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation and facing multiple challenges to humanity," said Xi.

"The IOC has led the Olympic Movement in forging ahead with courage and fortitude, playing an important and unique role in galvanizing global solidarity and cooperation to tide over this difficult time," he said.

Xi said the IOC has "actively" contributed to the development of sports in China.

He thanked the OIC "for its strong support and guidance for China's bid and preparation for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

His statement comes as China faced a boycott call by multiple Western nations, including the US, UK, and Canada, due to concerns centered on China's human rights record.

Beijing denies any wrongdoing and has termed the allegations as a "political virus" used by the West to malign China.

"China is committed to pursuing the Olympic ideal with concrete actions," said Xi.

Over the course of time, while preparing for and organizing the Winter Games, Xi said, "we have successfully engaged 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice."

"We have also promoted regional development, ecological conservation, green and innovative solutions and the betterment of people's lives in China, and created greater space for the development of winter sport worldwide," he added.