5 climate activists in UK sentenced to prison for blocking roads

Five environmental activists from Insulate Britain were sentenced to prison on Wednesday over not complying with the court order against road-blocking.

Climate activists, who closed the M25 highway surrounding the capital London to traffic last September, were given prison sentences ranging from 24 to 42 days.

Meanwhile, the sentence of 11 activists from the same group was suspended.

"I'll continue doing all I can to protect road-users from those who put lives in danger & cause misery to thousands of people," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

In November, the court also sentenced the group's nine members to prison for blocking roads.

Insulate Britain is demanding a national program to ensure all homes are insulated to conserve energy.