UK Interior Minister Priti Patel: Macron is wrong on illegal migration to Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron is wrong to say Britain 's immigration policy is encouraging migrants to risk their lives crossing the Channel from France, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

Macron has said Britain's migration system favours clandestine migration and does not allow for asylum seekers to seek legal ways into the country.

Asked about the comments by a lawmaker on parliament's home affairs select committee, Patel said: "Macron's comments are wrong. They're absolutely wrong."

"The French government are fully briefed on the work the British government are doing."







