Twelve migrants freeze to death after being stripped of clothes by Greek border guards

Twelve migrants froze to death after being stripped of their clothes and 'pushed back' by Greek border guards , Turkey's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Süleyman Soylu posted blurred images on Twitter showing bodies lying by the side of the road.

"Twelve of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek border units " have frozen to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes", Soylu wrote in English.







The "EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings", he added.

Soylu said the pictures were taken near Turkey's western border town of Ipasala .

The regional governor's office said 11 of the migrants were discovered frozen to death.

Another migrant who was rushed to hospital with severe frostbite "could not be saved and died", the governor's office said.



