Turkey to extend military deployment in Gulf of Aden

Turkey's presidency proposed an extension of Turkish forces' deployment in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia, and the Arabian Sea in a resolution to parliament on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will debate the motion on Wednesday which seeks to extend the deployment of forces until Feb. 10, 2023.

Since it was first approved by parliament in 2008, the deployment motion has been extended 13 times.

The Gulf of Aden-near Yemen and close to the world's fourth-biggest oil transit chokepoint, the Bab el-Mandab strait-is a strategic energy route for Middle Eastern crude oil.