Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Tatar, 61, told Anadolu Agency that he is in stable condition and self-isolating with "flu-like" symptoms.

The TRNC Health Ministry reported 601 new infections and two fatalities a day earlier, raising the overall tally to 55,914, including 174 deaths.

There are 5,318 virus patients receiving treatment in the country, with 11 in intensive care, according to latest data.