Flights between Turkey, Armenia set to resume

Flights between Turkey and Armenia are set to resume on Wednesday with the first flight from Istanbul to Yerevan.

The flight will mark the first step of normalizing ties between the two countries.

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights between Istanbul and Yerevan thrice a week, according to Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

On the Armenian side, Fly One Armenia will run three flights per week between Yerevan and Istanbul.

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Yerevan on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from Yerevan to Istanbul on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, FlyOne will operate flights from Yerevan to Istanbul Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



