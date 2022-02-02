Finland to phase out pandemic rules; eyeing progress elsewhere

All coronavirus rules are expected to fall by the wayside in Finland during the month of February, the government agreed on Wednesday.



The phase-out of requirements, which have limited the number of visitors to certain locales and required proof of vaccination to enter some, will be loosened for restaurants and bars starting on February 14. Restrictions will be lifted entirely on that day for cultural and sport events, said Prime Minister Sanna Marin.



However, nightclubs are to remain closed for now.



The slow approach will give Finland a little time to see how the easing of restrictions is going in neighbouring Denmark and Norway. Denmark suspended all pandemic restrictions on Tuesday, while Norway also scrapped a slew of them.



All restrictions would then be lifted in Finland on March 1, according to radio broadcaster Yle. According to government data, new infection rates are high in the country, but the number of patients in intensive care has declined significantly.



