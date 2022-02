At least 60 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

At least 60 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo , a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday.

"Dozens of civilians were killed with edged weapons last night in Plaine Savo " in Djugu territory, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter.