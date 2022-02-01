Twin bomb blasts in Greece target homes of journalist, unionist

Two separate bomb blasts early on Tuesday targeting a journalist and a unionist in the Greek capital damaged nearby buildings, local media reported.

Unknown individuals detonated explosive devices outside the residences of Greek journalist Dimitris Kambourakis and the head of the country's police union Vasilis Doumas, the state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The bombs that exploded in the early hours of the morning damaged the facades of buildings in the Argyroupolis and Kypseli neighborhoods.

Police have launched investigations into both incidents, AMNA said.