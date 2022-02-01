TURKEYS DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER OFF TO PAKISTAN

Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal on Tuesday headed to Islamabad for political consultations with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The political consultations will be held between the delegations of each country led by Önal and Mahmood, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said.