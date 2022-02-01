NORWEGIAN COURT REJECTS NEO-NAZI KILLER ANDERS BEHRING BREIVIKS PAROLE APPLICATION

 Contact Us
A Norway court on Tuesday rejected Anders Behring Breivik's request for parole just 10 years after the neo-Nazi committed the country's deadliest peacetime attack. "There is a clear risk that (Breivik) will resume the behaviour that led to the July 22nd terrorist attacks", the Telemark district court said

Published February 01,2022
A Norwegian court has rejected mass killer Anders Behring Breivik's parole application, it said in a ruling on Tuesday, ordering that he must stay in prison.

Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

"The risk of violence is real and significant and equal to what it was when (Breivik) was first sentenced," the district court in Telemark said in a unanimous verdict.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.

He was however eligible to seek parole after serving the first 10 years of his term, and is entitled to apply for release a year after each rejection.