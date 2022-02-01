New Covid-19 rules in Italy to also affect travellers

New coronavirus-related restrictions in force from Tuesday in Italy will also apply to foreign visitors.



People entering Italy from other EU countries who present evidence of a negative test or a certificate showing that they have recovered from Covid-19 will not need to present a negative test from Tuesday.



Because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, a test was mandatory for everyone until now, regardless of their status.



Since the beginning of January, vaccination against Covid-19 has been compulsory for people over the age of 50. As of Tuesday, people in this age group who have not yet been immunized - or haven't received a second dose or a booster shot despite having the opportunity to do so - will be fined 100 euros (112 dollars).



The measure is to stay in place until June 15 and applies to all residents above the age of 50, including foreign nationals.



From February 15, the age group will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or recovery at work and will be forced to work remotely if they cannot do so.



Employees under 50 can also provide a negative test result. Those in breach of the measures face fines between 600 and 1,500 euros.



There are also changes when it comes to shopping. From Tuesday, patrons at bookstores, banks or offices will need to present at least one negative test to gain entry. This is not the case in supermarkets and pharmacies.



In Italy, which has around 60 million inhabitants, almost 81 per cent of total population is vaccinated against Covid-19.



