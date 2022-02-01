Military coup, COVID-19 add miseries to Rohingya refugees in India

Terming his community hapless among all the refugees living in India, a Rohingya activist asked New Delhi to attend to the necessities of his community to uphold commitments to human rights and democratic credentials.

Coinciding the anniversary of the Myanmar coup that is being observed on Tuesday, Ali Johar, who heads the Education at Rohingya Human Rights Initiative-a non-governmental organization-said the coup has further complicated issues for them and affected their chances of return.

He said many Rohingya refugees have been detained at deportation centers in India since the coup took place.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has devasted the lives of refugees as it has dried jobs and sources of living. He said that many refugees have sent him messages that implied that they were more concerned about starvation than contracting COVID-19.

"We might not die of COVID-19 but our children may die of hunger"," said Johar, while quoting the message.

India has recently seen a fresh wave of COVID-19, with daily cases crossing 300,000.

Noting that the treatment of Rohingya people in their home country was the reason for fleeing from Myanmar to save their lives, Johar said that India has "international and regional obligations to help communities like us who facing persecution".

"Country like India shall help us and help our cause to maintain its human rights commitment," he said.

The authorities in 2021, had attempted to deport one minor girl to Myanmar whose parents live in the refugee camp of Bangladesh. But Myanmar refused to accept the girl.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya were killed and thousands of women and girls were raped when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in Rakhine State in August 2017.

MOST DESTITUTE REFUGEES

More than 1.2 million Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, were forced to flee Myanmar.

On Feb. 1 last year, Myanmar's military junta seized power after allegations of fraud in the Nov. 8, 2020, general elections amid political tension in the country.

Terming the Rohingya as one of the "most destitute refugee communities in India," Johar said that people have been forced to stay in camp-like situations where necessities are compromised.

"All these makeshift camps are prone to natural disasters and fire incidents," he said.

Johar said that since 2017 they have documented at least 10 major fire incidents in the Rohingya camps, across the country.

India has been maintaining that "Illegal migrants (including Rohingya) pose a threat to national security.

Last month, India's External Affairs Ministry in a written response told parliament that the "government has taken up the issue of their repatriation with the Government of Myanmar".

Rohingya have taken refuge in several Indian states, with some living in the capital New Delhi as well.

Johar said since India has neither a policy on refugees nor has it signed the UN Convention on Refugees, their fate is dependent on the government's mercy.

FACING DETENTION

He claimed that there are 600 Rohingya detained under the laws meant to punish violators of passport and foreigners' laws.

"Of whom around 350 were being detained in the year 2021 alone," he said, alleging that "people are being randomly detained and put behind the bars".

For him, the most difficult part is that detained Rohingya do not get any relief or consular access as Myanmar does not recognize them as their citizens. Further authorities at times do not accept the identity documents issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Bodies like UN refugee agency have maintained silence to maintain their diplomacy, letting refugees suffer alone in this most difficult time," he said.

In the past, there have been several announcements by political leaders that they would deport the Rohingya.

Johar said that any public announcement by government officials regarding the deportation of Rohingya makes things worse on the ground.

The issue of Rohingya was discussed in the parliament last year. Johar said it had made their lives further difficult.

"In many cases, refugees were kicked out from their rental apartment by their landlords or became targeted for hate crimes," he said.