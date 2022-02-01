Azerbaijan reports record coronavirus infections

Azerbaijan on Tuesday reported a record-high daily coronavirus case rise of over 5,000.

Data from the country's COVID-19 headquarters showed that 5,223 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall total to 663,603.

The death toll rose to 8,755 after 21 more fatalities, while 2,319 people recovered from the disease, according to the figures of the body, which functions under the Council of Ministers.

The data indicated that 27,596 people continued to receive treatment for the disease and that 6.17 million people have been tested so far.

While daily infections in Azerbaijan had remained below 600 in the first week of the year, they exceeded 4,000 by the end of January.