White House says it is being 'open and candid' about Russian threats

The White House on Monday defended its strong rhetoric in the Ukraine-Russia crisis amid accusations of scaremongering.



"We feel it's important to be open and candid about the threats from Russia. It's not just words of course, you are seeing specifics that we have been laying out here," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.



She said it was a fact that Russia had amassed 100,000 troops and military equipment on Ukraine's border and was also "surging" forces into Belarus.



"Our effort is to ensure we are informing the American public and the global community of the seriousness of this threat," she said.



Moscow denies any plan to attack Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late last week accused the US of being too alarmist and downplayed Washington's assessment of the situation.



"As soon as the White House realizes that there are certain risks, they keep talking about them. In my opinion, this is a mistake because the world reacts very strongly to it."

