US-Slovakia military treaty to be signed this week in Washington

A controversial military treaty between Slovakia and the United States is to be signed later this week after Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova gave her approval, although lawmakers in parliament could still derail the deal.



Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad and Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok were scheduled to sign the document on Thursday in Washington, the Defence Ministry in Bratislava said on Monday.



The agreement allows the US to expand its military presence in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, by developing the Sliac and Kuchyna military airports.



Slovakians have been divided about the treaty, with critics claiming it could lead to a loss of sovereignty and US forces operating outside the bounds of Slovak law.



After the signing, the Slovak parliament still must give its approval - and passage is not assured.



All three opposition parties in parliament, as well as trade union representatives and military critics, have raised objections.



The Slovakian prosecutor general's office also recommended the treaty be rejected, arguing that the partnership agreement undermines the Slovak constitution.



Under the terms of the treaty, the US would finance the redevelopment of the two military airports, which would remain the property of the Slovakian government, but which the US military could use for free.



The attorney general's office argued that Slovakian authorities would have no way of controlling whether the US stationed nuclear weapons at the airports, making Slovakia a potential target should a nuclear conflict arise.



It also said the Slovakian judiciary would not be able to proceed if US soldiers were to commit any crimes.



The dispute in Slovakia comes amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow, after a build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's borders triggered fears of an invasion.



