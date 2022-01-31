Top Russian, US diplomats to have phone talk on Tuesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak over phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Moscow announced on Monday.

"No face-to-face meeting is planned for now. A telephone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken will take place on Tuesday," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Last week, Lavrov announced new Russian-US contacts about Moscow's proposal on security guarantees.

Last December, Russia presented to the US and NATO its proposal on providing security guarantees in Europe that takes into account Moscow's interests.

On Jan. 26, after a series of talks, the US and NATO handed their written responses to Russia's demands.