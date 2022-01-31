Climate activists block motorways in Berlin and Hamburg

Activists protesting against food waste blocked motorways in Berlin and Hamburg early Monday.



Under the banner "Save Food - Save Lives," the campaigners sat on the tarmac of the A100 autobahn, which runs through Berlin, and the A24, which connects Hamburg with the capital. In some cases, the protesters had glued themselves to the spot.



The stunt caused disruption to morning commuter traffic.



In Berlin, where blockades were formed at three different points, police cleared protesters from the roads and temporarily detained 31 people, a police spokesperson said.



Twenty-four of them could be remanded in custody pending a judge's decision.



In Hamburg, about 10 people blocked the Horner Kreisel roundabout, according to police in the northern city. Traffic on the A24 towards the city centre was severely affected, authorities said.



The activists are demanding a law against food waste and agricultural reform to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by farming. They refer to themselves as the "Uprising of the Last Generation."



