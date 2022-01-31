 Contact Us
News World Burkina Faso junta says constitution restored after coup

Burkina Faso junta says constitution restored after coup

AFP WORLD
Published January 31,2022
Subscribe
BURKINA FASO JUNTA SAYS CONSTITUTION RESTORED AFTER COUP

Burkina Faso's military leaders said Monday the constitution has been restored, a week after a military coup toppled the government in the West African nation.

The Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), which took over last Monday, will ensure "the continuity of the state pending the establishment of transitional bodies", Lieutenant-Colonel Cyprien Kabore said in a televised address.

He read out 37 articles the MPSR would follow, including a "fundamental act" that "lifts the suspension of the constitution".