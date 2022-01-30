Storm Malik death toll rises to three after German struck by poster

A pedestrian in Germany was the third person to be reported dead in Europe on Sunday after storm Malik battered parts of the continent.



The man was struck by an election poster in Beelitz, a town south-west of Berlin, and fatally injured, a spokesperson for the local police said.



The incident occurred shortly after 10 pm (2100 GMT) on Saturday, as the storm - known in Germany as Nadia but internationally as Malik - picked up pace overnight.



On Saturday, two people were killed in Britain by falling trees.



A 9-year-old boy was killed when a tree hit him in the English village of Winnothdale, local police said. A man who had been with him at the time was seriously injured.



In the city of Aberdeen on Scotland's east coast, a 60-year-old woman was also struck by a tree and killed, local police reported.



Across Britain, the storm left over 130,000 homes without power.



Malik also reached Denmark, where 10,000 emergency workers had been put on standby to deal with emergencies, the Ritzau news agency reported.



